0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 12:37

125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank

Story Code : 970075
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
42 Palestinians, including a local journalist, were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 83 others suffered breathing problems after inhaling tear gas fired by “Israeli” soldiers in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, on Thursday evening, the Palestinian Red Crescent [PRC] said.

The PRC said a girl was treated for shock after a group of violent “Israeli” settlers attacked her family’s home on the outskirts of the village, Wafa news agency reported.

Under the protection of “Israeli” soldiers, the setters also attacked several vehicles, three houses, and a car wash belonging to Palestinians.

They also vandalized a number of gravestones in a cemetery in the village. Two ambulances were hit by “Israeli” troops with stun grenades and tear gas canisters.

“Israeli” settlers routinely engage in violence and vandalism against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

After the 1995 accords, the “Israeli” regime confiscated 1,014 dunams of land from the village of Burqa in order to establish the “Israeli” settlement of Homesh. The settlement was evacuated in 2005 but was later used by the “Israelis” as a military base.

“Israeli” settlers have been calling on the regime to let them return to the Homesh settlement

Two Palestinians were killed in the area by the regime’s forces on Tuesday and Wednesday as “Israeli” forces and settlers ramped up their violent attacks against Palestinians.

On Monday, 70 Palestinians were injured by “Israeli” forces in Burqa after an attack by “Israeli” settlers on Palestinians’ vehicles in the area.

More than 600,000 “Israelis” live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 “Israeli” occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All the settlements are illegal under international law. The UN Security Council has condemned the “Israeli” entity’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Meanwhile, local sources said a Palestinian man was hospitalized on Thursday evening after being brutally beaten up by “Israeli” soldiers near the village of Bazariya, northwest of Nablus.

Mohammad Saleh Hajja, 50, was on his way home when the “Israeli” forces stopped, assaulted, and brutally beat him. He was then thrown on the side of the roads, the sources said.

Doctors at Thabet Thabet Public Hospital in Tulkarm, where he was taken afterward, said Hajja was in an unstable condition.
Related Stories
Calls for Prompt International Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Settlers Terrorism against Palestinian Villagers
Islam Times - The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon the international community ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021