Bangladesh Ferry Fire Claims Lives of Dozens

Islam Times - At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, police said, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.

The incident happened early on Friday near the southern rural town of Jhalokati, 250km south of the capital, Dhaka. The vessel was carrying about 500 people.“We have recovered 37 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after many people jumped into the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam told AFP.He said the fire was believed to have originated in the engine room and then ripped through the ferry packed with people returning home from Dhaka.“We have sent some 100 people with burn injuries to the hospitals in Barishal,” he said.A video circulating on social media showed a vessel overwhelmed by a huge fire.The accident was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the delta country crisscrossed by rivers.Experts in the country of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding.Fires are also a regular source of tragedy. In July, 52 people perished in a blaze in a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka.At least 70 people died in February 2019 when fire tore through Dhaka apartments where chemicals were illegally stored.In August at least 21 people were killed when a boat packed with passengers and a sand-laden cargo ship collided in a lake in eastern Bangladesh.The boat was reportedly carrying some 60 passengers when the cargo ship’s steel bow slammed into the other vessel near the town of Bijoynagar.Divers had to scour for more bodies in the murky muddy waters after the cargo ship’s steel tip and the boat collided, causing the passenger vessel to capsize.In April and May, 54 were killed in two separate accidents.Vessels transporting sand sit low in the water and can be hard to see in choppy conditions, particularly in poor lighting.In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people.In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel.