Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that the latest war games by Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force was meant as a firm respond to the recent threats by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)” war games that were held in the southern parts of the country concluded on Friday by simultaneous launch of 16 ballistic missiles at a pre-determined target, in the presence of the senior commanders from the IRGC, including Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami as well as Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.Calling the drill “one of the most successful missile exercises of the Islamic Republic of Iran so far,” Major General Baqeri told reporters on the sidelines of the event that the exercise was pre-planned, but the numerous and hollow threats by the officials of the Israeli regime in recent days caused it to take place at the time it did."As the images will be shown to the whole world, different types of missiles launched from different directions but they simultaneously and accurately hit a specific target and completely destroyed the designated target at a long distance," General Baqeri added.He also said that simultaneously hitting and destroying targets is only part of the missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as they are a small fraction of hundreds of missiles that are capable of destroying any enemy state that intends to invade and attack Iran.Also on his part, Major General Salami highlighted the “very clear, serious and real message” of the exercise to the reporters, especially during its last stage that it had a real warning message on the field to the threats of the Zionist regime’s officials to be mindful of their mistakes and errors, saying, “If they make a mistake, we will cut off their hands.”"The distance between our actual operation and field exercise is only to change the angles of launching missiles," General Salami continued to say, adding that the drill was also intended to test the updated missile systems of the IRGC Air Force Command.“In addition to this serious warning, testing of more accurate and up-to-date missile systems of the IRGC Air Force Command as well as simultaneous launch of missiles towards a single simulated target are among other objectives of the exercise,” General Salami said.The war game covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.