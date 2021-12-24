0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 21:22

Iraqi FM Calls for Direct Talks Between Iran, US

Story Code : 970166
Iraqi FM Calls for Direct Talks Between Iran, US
Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Tehran stressing that heightened tension between Iran and the US directly affects his country's stability.
 
“Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation from political, economic and security perspectives,” Hussein said.
 
"We think it's time for direct talks between Tehran and Washington so that the two countries reach a common understanding not only on the nuclear issue but also on sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said.
 
The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the Group 5+1 and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
 
However, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal in May 2018 and reinstated the anti-Iranian sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.
 
As the remaining European parties have failed to fulfill their commitments to the accord and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.
 
Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA have held seven rounds of talks in Vienna, which began after the US administration of Joe Biden voiced a willingness to rejoin the nuclear agreement, to examine the prospect of the bans’ fresh removal.
 
Iran has refused to speak directly to American officials in the rounds of talks since the US abandoned the accord.
 
Hussein also touched on the evacuation and sudden death of Iran's top diplomat in war-torn Yemen, Hassan Irloo, whom officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020, in defiance of the United States’ anger at the two countries’ developing relations.
 
The United States had added him to the list of its sanctions a month later.
 
Hussein said the US cooperated with Saudi Arabia and Iran to transfer Irloo on an Iraqi plane from Yemen to Tehran, where Iranian authorities said was martyred because of the coronavirus infection.
Related Stories
“Israel” in Pickle: Military Drills with US To Face Iran On Agenda
Islam Times - As desperate “Israel” rushed to the US in attempt to find a solution for Iran, “Israeli” leaders are set to discuss possible military ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021