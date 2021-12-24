0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 22:21

United States Must Lift Sanctions against Iran: China

"I’d like to reiterate that, as the culprit of the Iranian nuclear crisis, the US should overhaul its erroneous policy of 'maximum pressure on Iran, and lift all illegal sanctions on Iran and “long-arm jurisdiction” on third parties," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference in Beijing on Friday ahead of the new round of the Vienna talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal 2015 officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "On this basis, Iran should resume full compliance," he added.

Asked about China's stance on the beginning of the 8th round of the Vienna talks, Zhao said Beijing welcomes the upcoming negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA in Vienna.

"We hope all parties will adopt a serious attitude, focus on outstanding issues, and continue to advance the negotiations to achieve early results," the spokesman added.

He said China would continue to play an "active and constructive role" and to work with all parties to "bring the JCPOA back onto the right track at an early date."

He, however, emphasized that Beijing would firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

During the seventh round of the Vienna talks, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed the talks in the Austrian capital on December 9 after being paused on December 3, when the participants returned to their capitals for additional consultations on the two draft proposals that Tehran had put forward.
