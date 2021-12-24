0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 23:14

Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, was one of the countries the Trump administration tried to bring into the so-called Abraham Accords fold, though negotiations had stalled by the time Donald Trump’s term expired.

The Abraham Accords were the normalization agreements signed between the Zionist entity and several other countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

“We are always exploring additional opportunities for normalization, but we’ll leave those discussions behind closed doors until the right moment,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told Axios.

Another senior US official said the Biden administration was working “quietly but quite assiduously” to expand the accords.

The Southeast Asian country of Indonesia is the world’s fourth-most populous country with roughly 270 million inhabitants – a vast majority of whom are Muslim.

Consisting of over 17,000 islands – most notably the tourist hub Bali – it is the 14th-largest country by area and the largest island region on the planet.
