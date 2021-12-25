0
Saturday 25 December 2021 - 08:28

Kremlin Expects US Replies to Security Guarantee Proposals

Story Code : 970233
Kremlin Expects US Replies to Security Guarantee Proposals
The Kremlin official stated that the United States and its allies were taking "very unfriendly actions" towards Russia, TASS reported.

"They have been conducting very unequivocal exercises near our borders. Their reconnaissance planes have been making flights and naval ships conducting maneuvers, and so on and so forth," Peskov said.

"All this evokes Moscow’s serious concern and forces us to take certain measures to guarantee our own security", he added.

"In order to discuss de-escalation issues, we expect to receive from our opponents in Washington clear answers to our questions and to our proposals that were formulated in the drafts of the well-known treaty and well-known agreement," Peskov said.

While commenting on US officials’ claims about a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, Peskov said, "Whatever Russia might be doing with its forces, it is doing this in its own territory. In this respect, we can hardly agree with somebody challenging this sovereign right of ours."

Peskov said that Russia was taking certain actions "to relocate and redeploy its armed forces within its territory against a backdrop of very unfriendly actions by NATO opponents, the United States, and various European countries."

Asked how a compromise might be achieved in a situation like this, Peskov called for waiting for the United States to make an answer first.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021