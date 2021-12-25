China to Take Countermeasures Against US Banning Xinjiang Imports

Islam Times - China firmly opposes the US bans imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will take necessary countermeasures depending on the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

The so-called forced labor in Xinjiang is a false assertion cooked up by anti-China forces and the US is trying to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and curb China's development, Zhao said, CGTN reported.China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) deplores and firmly rejects the US economic bullying as the US side signed the so-called Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law, the MOC said in a statement Friday.The US act classifies all products produced in Xinjiang as "forced labor" products and bans imports of products related to Xinjiang, the statement said, China Daily reported.Ignoring facts and under the pretext of "human rights", the US side has been resorting to unilateralism, protectionism and bullying, seriously undermining market principles, violating the rules of the World Trade Organization, seriously harming the vital interests of businesses and consumers in China and the United States, and undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains and global economic recovery, the statement said.The US side's allegation of "forced labor" in Xinjiang is fabricated and has no factual basis, the statement said.China's criminal law clearly forbids forced labor. Under the guise of the human rights issue, the US has made groundless accusations and hyped the myth of "forced labor" and other issues concerning Xinjiang in order to smear China's image, interfere in China's internal affairs, curb China's development, and undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang, the statement said.China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, it said.