0
Saturday 25 December 2021 - 15:12

Aoun: Lebanon Needs 6 to 7 Years to Exit Crisis

Story Code : 970277
Aoun: Lebanon Needs 6 to 7 Years to Exit Crisis
In a televised interview on Friday, Aoun said Lebanon had reached this point as a result of “misdeeds, theft, corruption, and failures by the system” and that a much-needed “intellectual and practical” change would surely be implemented to correct it.

“What the Lebanese people are suffering and living today is a result of deeds by those in power in the past who were entrusted with citizen’s lives,” he reiterated in a tweet.

Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when the financial system collapsed under the weight of huge state debt and lack of foreign currency – the result of decades of corruption, economic mismanagement, and unsustainable financing.

Aoun’s comments came just days after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made scathing comments on the causes of Lebanon’s financial collapse in a leaked video circulated on social media.

“As far as I understand what has happened in Lebanon is that Lebanon was using something similar to a Ponzi scheme… which means that together with corruption and other, probably, forms of stealing, the financial system has collapsed,” Guterres said in the video.

Many other critics of the Lebanese authorities have compared the financial system to a Ponzi scheme, depending on fresh borrowing to pay back existing debt. The central bank has denied this.

The crash has caused the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90 percent of its value and savers to be frozen out of their deposits in the paralyzed banking system.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021