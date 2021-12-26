0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 04:11

Ukraine Says Regularly Contacts US to Coordinate Moves

Story Code : 970344
Ukraine Says Regularly Contacts US to Coordinate Moves
"We regularly coordinate our actions with the American partners," he said in the interview to Fokus on Friday.

"I personally, for example, quite often get in contact with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and we have a relationship of trust," he added.

He stated Ukraine and its Western partners stick to the principle that no issues related to Ukraine are decided without its involvement.

Yermak noted the West holds the view that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is up to Kiev and the alliance.

Russia, in the recently released documents, has made clear its position about European security, the official said. But he added the West has responded that Russia doesn’t have a say in the matter of NATO membership.

Yermal underscored statements by the West that it was ready for tough measures in the event of stronger escalation were important. At the same time, Kiev is seeking "real actions," even as the current aid to Ukraine has already been unparalleled, the official underlined.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021