0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 05:12

Mass Rally in Baghdad to Pay Homage to Iran’s Soleimani, Iraq’s Muhandis

Story Code : 970355
Mass Rally in Baghdad to Pay Homage to Iran’s Soleimani, Iraq’s Muhandis
The demonstrators took to the streets in the capital Baghdad, holding up pictures of the two legendary commanders and members of the anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces, who were killed in battles against the ISIS terrorists.

“Having spent weeks of sorrow and hardship, peaceful demonstrators and marchers are gathering on the Friday of Insight to renew their allegiance with those who sacrificed them lives to obtain justice, and to confront those conspiring against our future. The demonstrators oppose any form of normalization of relations with Israel and capitulation to criminal American occupiers,” the participants said in a final communiqué.

It added, “On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the two top anti-terror commanders and a number of Kata'ib Hezbollah fighters, we appeal to the Iraqi Judiciary not to give in to pressure, and stand up firmly against fraudsters and aggressors.”

Removal of Muhandis monument

Iraqis also staged a rally at Firdos Square in central Baghdad to strongly oppose planned removal of a monument commemorating the distinguished Iraqi anti-terror commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

An unnamed Iraqi security source told Arabic-language al-Mawazin news agency that the protesters chanted slogans and declared they would fiercely oppose the removal.

The sources added that the participants, most of whom were supporters of PMF, sent a letter to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and urged him to order rejection of the plan.

According to Baghdad al-Youm website, the demonstrators also demanded a mass gathering near Baghdad airport on Saturday.

They called on people from all walks of life to press Municipality of Baghdad and Baghdad International Airport for the installation of monuments commemorating Muhandis, General Soleimani, and their companions.

Anti-US sentiment has been growing in Iraq since last year's assassination of Muhandis along with the region's legendary anti-terror commander General Soleimani in Baghdad.

They were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020, in a terrorist drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021