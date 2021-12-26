0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 05:18

Taliban Dismisses 1,895 Members over Abusive Practices

Story Code : 970357
Inamullah Samangani stated on his social media account that 1,895 Taliban members were so far suspended, including administrators in some provinces that he did not name, Anadolu news agency reported.

According to Samangani, some of the suspended Taliban members were taken under custody, while others were interrogated.

Following the establishment of an interim Taliban government on September 7, the Taliban founded a commission to "clean the ranks" and announced that it had begun to operate.

The commission was tasked with punishing those abusing the name of the Taliban by removing them from the organization.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement on November 4 warning commanders against the danger of infiltration.
