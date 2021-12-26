Taliban Dismisses 1,895 Members over Abusive Practices

Islam Times - The Taliban administration of Afghanistan has relieved hundreds of its members of their duties for abusive practices, the spokesman of the interim government said.

Inamullah Samangani stated on his social media account that 1,895 Taliban members were so far suspended, including administrators in some provinces that he did not name, Anadolu news agency reported.According to Samangani, some of the suspended Taliban members were taken under custody, while others were interrogated.Following the establishment of an interim Taliban government on September 7, the Taliban founded a commission to "clean the ranks" and announced that it had begun to operate.The commission was tasked with punishing those abusing the name of the Taliban by removing them from the organization.Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada issued a statement on November 4 warning commanders against the danger of infiltration.