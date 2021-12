Islam Times - Pope Francis used his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.

Highlighting the “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon, urging dialogue to resolve the tensions and conflicts.Francis lamented ongoing “conflicts” in Syria, Yemen and Iraq. “We have become so used to them (conflicts) that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” he said.