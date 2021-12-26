0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 07:00

Terrorist Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Leaves at Least 22 Killed

Story Code : 970372
At least 22 people have been killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen on a group of Burkina Faso businessmen in the area between the northern cities of Ouahigouya and Titao, Sputnik reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Burkina Faso has been the target of many bloody attacks in recent years. The attacks first started in the north of the country and then spread to the east and center of Burkina Faso.

Terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have left hundreds dead since 2015.

Most of these attacks took place in the border areas of Burkina Faso with Mali, Niger and Benin. 
