Sunday 26 December 2021 - 07:03

Dozens of Sudanese Protesters Injured in Khartoum

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Saturday evening to protest against the military presence in power.

Sudanese troops attacked protesters in Khartoum with tear gas and sound bombs, injuring dozens of people.

The demonstrators chanted slogans opposing a political agreement between Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, calling on the Sudanese army to go to the barracks and a civilian government to be established.

This is the second time that protesters reach the palace of the Sudanese military government in Khartoum on Saturday evening, despite tight security measures.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdalla Hamdok signed a political agreement on November 21, 2021, to bring him back to power, which has met with widespread opposition, like the military coup in Sudan.
