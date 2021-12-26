0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 08:18

Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill

Story Code : 970386
The last stage of “Payambar-e Azam 17 war games that were held in the southern parts of the country, concluded on Friday by simultaneously launching 16 ballistic missiles and a newly unveiled ‘multiple kamikaze UAV launch system’ at a number of mocked Israeli targets as well as the Zionist regime's WMD sites, according to unofficial page of Iran's Military Achievements Media.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday last week on the sidelines of ‘Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)’ war game, IRGC Commander Major General Salami said a range of UAVs have been effectively utilized in the drill, adding that military drones have turned into the new pillar of the IRGC Ground Force’s assault power.

Also, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Friday that the latest war games by Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force was meant as a firm respond to the recent threats by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Calling the drill “one of the most successful missile exercises of the Islamic Republic of Iran so far,” Major General Baqeri told reporters on the sidelines of the event that the exercise was pre-planned, but the numerous and hollow threats by the officials of the Israeli regime in recent days caused it to take place at the time it did.

The war game covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
