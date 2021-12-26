Suicide Bomb Attack Kills 6 in Eastern Congo

Islam Times - A suicide bomber has attacked a restaurant in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern city of Beni, killing at least five people and himself.

Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) for Saturday’s attack. The militia is one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and is claimed by the ISIL terrorist group as its central Africa arm.“The suicide bomber, prevented by security guards from entering a crowded bar, activated the bomb at the entrance of the bar,” the regional governor’s spokesman, General Ekenge Sylvain, said in a statement, Aljazeera reported.Six people died in the blast, and 14 were injured, including two local officials, he added.The ADF did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.The AFP news agency said its correspondent saw the remains of three bodies at the site of the explosion, the In Box restaurant. The remains of tables, chairs, bottles, and glasses were scattered across the blast site.One city hall source told AFP that two children were among the dead, as well as two local officials.