0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 08:29

Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China

Story Code : 970390
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an interview with Global News aired on Saturday, said that Western countries must “do a better job of working together and standing strong so that China can’t… play the angles and divide us one against the other."

“There's been a bit of competition, amongst friends, because we are capitalist democracies… especially given the extraordinary economic opportunity of the rising Chinese middle class,” he said, all but admitting that economic benefits outweigh the West’s publicly stated concerns about China’s alleged human rights abuses and “coercive” behavior.

We’ve been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market competitive way.

There are some global issues, such as climate change, that Canada must continue to work with China, Trudeau noted. But in order to compete with China economically, all “like-minded countries” should pull together, coordinate, and “show a united front,” he said.

Canada’s already sour relations with China hit a new low this month, after Ottawa joined the US-led diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Echoing rhetoric from Washington and Canberra, Trudeau accused China of “repeated human rights violations” over its alleged mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims, triggering a harsh rebuke from Beijing.

“Clinging to Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, Canada and a handful of western countries interfere in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights in an attempt to disrupt and contain their development process,” the Chinese Embassy in Canada said at the time. “Canada is simply not qualified to be 'a human rights preacher' and is certainly in no position to judge China on this front.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021