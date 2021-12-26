0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 09:21

Report: Afghans Who Worked with UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan

Story Code : 970394
Report: Afghans Who Worked with UK Forces Still Stuck in Afghanistan
British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly has confirmed that of the 311 former UK staff and their family members left behind in Afghanistan, more than half (167) remain trapped in the country, The Independent reproted.

"We have left thousands behind, not 167. Those are simply the ones who had a response to the ARAP [Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy] programme," former Defense Minister Johnny Mercer told the daily.

"Those figures are simply the number who were called forward but didn’t make it to the airport," he added.

Interpreters and other local staff who had worked with British forces told the newspaper that they are in hiding in Afghanistan with their families because the Taliban is "searching" for them.

Mercer noted that "the vast majority" of people who should have been evacuated from Afghanistan under the ARAP program were left behind, because the British scheme was ineffective and thousands didn’t get a response.

"All the ministers know this, but they are determined to move on from our commitments to these people," Mercer continued.

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive and entered Kabul on August 15, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government. The developments prompted a mass evacuation of foreigners as well as Afghans who had collaborated with or worked for foreign troops and organizations.

On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim government in Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
 
Related Stories
Report: US ‘Closer to Civil War’ Than Most Would Like to Believe
Islam Times - The United States is “closer to civil war than any of us would like to believe”, a member of a key CIA advisory panel announced.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021