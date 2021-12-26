0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 09:34

VP: Britain Angry at Iran’s Power

Story Code : 970397
VP: Britain Angry at Iran’s Power
“The anger of Britain, which was once unbridled in the region, at the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is understandable, but they must inevitably accept that time has passed,” Hosseini wrote on his twitter page on Saturday.

In relevant remarks, Iranian Ambassador to London Mohsen Baharvand slammed the Britain’s meddling.

“Some countries have objected to Iran's military maneuver, which is conventional and defensive, and some have called it contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2231. These countries should be reminded once again that Resolution 2231 speaks of missiles designed to 'carry nuclear weapons,'" he wrote on his Instagram page, referring to the document that endorsed the 2015 Iran deal.

"Iranian missiles are not designed for this purpose, but to defend Iranian soil and give a crushing response to aggressors," he added.

The envoy also cast doubts on Britain’s sincerity in recognizing threats to international peace.

“Resolution 2231 has many provisions that you did not implement and ignored. Your ability and honesty to identify threats to international peace and security is questionable. You imposed two major wars on the region under a pretext that you confessed to be wrong after killing thousands of civilians,” he wrote.

"If you are honest, condemn the Zionist regime only once, which threatens to use force against Iran on a daily basis contrary to the UN Charter.”

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) held massive military drills, dubbed Payambar-e Azam (Great Prophet) 17, in Iran’s Southern coast earlier this week.

The five-day maneuvers were part of major drills Iran holds regularly to improve its combat readiness.

On Friday, the UK Foreign Office criticized the war games and the firing of ballistic missiles in a statement, claiming, “These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities."
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021