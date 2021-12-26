China: US Is A Country That Actually Implements Forced Labor

Islam Times - China on Saturday hit back at the US for being the country that actually implements forced labor.

"The United States has a history of trafficking, abuse and discrimination against black people for several hundred years. That cannot be denied. American agriculture is one of the hardest hit areas," Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, said at a press briefing in Beijing, CGTN reported.Chinese officials denied claims made by the US, stressing that all people in Xinjiang are free to work as they wish, and officials are merely providing opportunities for them to create a better life for themselves.The move made by the US, according to Xu, is an attempt to disrupt the region's economy."In the US, farm workers are excluded from labor legislation, and their basic rights are not protected at all. Data shows that 30 percent of farm workers and their families live below the federal poverty line," Xu added.Forced labor also occurred across places in the US, including private prisons and among children, Xu said, adding that discrimination against the disabled and female in the US job market is appalling.The United States' signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law is a manifestation of its bullying mindset, an extention of gangster logic, and a revival of the Cold War mentality, Xu said, Xinhua news agency reported.Such a move blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, and is totally wrong, unpopular and dangerous, said Xu.The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" seriously distorts the actual labor situation in Xinjiang, violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and tramples on the common values of human society, said Xu.Legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are fully protected, and the region's employment policies and practices are in line with international labor and human rights standards, Xu noted."The so-called 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act' will in no way affect Xinjiang's development and progress," said Xu, adding,"On the contrary, it has exposed the United States' fake human rights, real hegemony, and the intention to sabotage in the name of concern."