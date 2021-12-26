0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 09:36

China: US Is A Country That Actually Implements Forced Labor

Story Code : 970398
China: US Is A Country That Actually Implements Forced Labor
"The United States has a history of trafficking, abuse and discrimination against black people for several hundred years. That cannot be denied. American agriculture is one of the hardest hit areas," Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, said at a press briefing in Beijing, CGTN reported.

Chinese officials denied claims made by the US, stressing that all people in Xinjiang are free to work as they wish, and officials are merely providing opportunities for them to create a better life for themselves.

The move made by the US, according to Xu, is an attempt to disrupt the region's economy. 

"In the US, farm workers are excluded from labor legislation, and their basic rights are not protected at all. Data shows that 30 percent of farm workers and their families live below the federal poverty line," Xu added.

Forced labor also occurred across places in the US, including private prisons and among children, Xu said, adding that discrimination against the disabled and female in the US job market is appalling.

The United States' signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law is a manifestation of its bullying mindset, an extention of gangster logic, and a revival of the Cold War mentality, Xu said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such a move blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, and is totally wrong, unpopular and dangerous, said Xu.

The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" seriously distorts the actual labor situation in Xinjiang, violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and tramples on the common values of human society, said Xu.

Legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are fully protected, and the region's employment policies and practices are in line with international labor and human rights standards, Xu noted.

"The so-called 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act' will in no way affect Xinjiang's development and progress," said Xu, adding,"On the contrary, it has exposed the United States' fake human rights, real hegemony, and the intention to sabotage in the name of concern."
Related Stories
China to Take Countermeasures Against US Banning Xinjiang Imports
Islam Times - China firmly opposes the US bans imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will take necessary countermeasures depending ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021