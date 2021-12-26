Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First

Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has never attacked anyone first.

"Russia never attacked anyone first," he told the Russia-1 TV channel on Saturday in response to a question as to whether Moscow was calculating possible moves by other countries ahead of time.Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often. The Kremlin official branded such information as an empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone.That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that the attempts to resolve the problem in Southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences. According to him, Moscow is doing everything possible to help Kiev settle the Donbass conflict while adhering to the Normandy format and the Minsk Accords.The Russian Army has announced over 10,000 Russian troops are returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine."A stage of combat coordination of divisions, combat crews, squads at motorized units... has been completed. More than 10,000 military servicemen... will march to their permanent deployment from the territory of the combined arms' area of drills," Interfax quoted the military as saying Saturday.