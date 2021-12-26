Hundreds of Palestinians Injured in Clashes with Israeli Forces near Nablus

Islam Times - Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the village of Burqa, near Nablus, as Israeli forces clashed with protesters on Saturday night.

Among the injured, 10 were shot by live ammunition.

And 48 were shot by rubber-coated metal gunshots, with one in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen, said the statement.

In the village of Bazaria, close to Burqa, 54 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society added in the statement.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that fierce clashes broke out in Burqa between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers who arrived to protect Israeli settlers at an old settlement that was evacuated in 2005.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that it holds Tel Aviv "fully and directly responsible for the comprehensive Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people."

The ministry said in a statement that Israeli soldiers and the settlers "continue escalating their aggression against our people who are celebrating Christmas and the New Year."

