0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 21:05

Hundreds of Palestinians Injured in Clashes with Israeli Forces near Nablus

Story Code : 970455
Hundreds of Palestinians Injured in Clashes with Israeli Forces near Nablus
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that 247 Palestinian protestors were injured by Israeli soldiers in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, the Global Times reported.
 
Among the injured, 10 were shot by live ammunition.
 
And 48 were shot by rubber-coated metal gunshots, with one in critical condition after he was shot in the abdomen, said the statement.
 
In the village of Bazaria, close to Burqa, 54 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society added in the statement.
 
Palestinian eyewitnesses said that fierce clashes broke out in Burqa between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers who arrived to protect Israeli settlers at an old settlement that was evacuated in 2005.
 
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that it holds Tel Aviv "fully and directly responsible for the comprehensive Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people."
 
The ministry said in a statement that Israeli soldiers and the settlers "continue escalating their aggression against our people who are celebrating Christmas and the New Year."
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021