0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 22:19

Israel Says Will Double Settlements in Occupied Golan Heights

Story Code : 970463
Israel Says Will Double Settlements in Occupied Golan Heights
The project aims to further consolidate Israel’s hold on the territory it seized from Syria more than 50 years ago.

Bennett said the new investment in the region was prompted by the Trump administration’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the swath of land in 2019 and by the Biden administration’s indication that it will not soon challenge that decision.

“This is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights,” Bennett said at a special Cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights on Sunday.

“After long and static years in terms of the scope of the settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights,” he added. Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in 1981. A vast majority of the international community considers the move illegal under international law.

About 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with some 23,000 Syrian Druze, who remained on the land after it was seized by Israel.

The US was the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied territory.

Bennett, who leads an ideologically disparate eight-party coalition, needs cabinet approval before his Golan plan can move forward.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021