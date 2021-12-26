0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 22:20

Myanmar Army Forces Slaughter 30 Women and Children

Story Code : 970464
Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fueling outrage against the military that took power in February.

The photos showed the charred bodies of over 30 people in three burned-out vehicles.

The international aid group Save the Children said two of its staffers were missing in the massacre.

Save the Children said it was suspending operations in the region.

A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press that the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan village, which is just beside Mo So, on Friday. He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township.

The witness told the AP the remains were burned beyond recognition, and children’s and women’s clothes were found together with medical supplies and food.

“The bodies were tied with ropes before being set on fire,” said the witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety.

He said he believed some of them were Mo So villagers who reportedly got arrested by troops on Friday. He denied that those captured were members of locally organized militia groups.
