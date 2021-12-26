0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 22:22

Raisi: Enemies Aim to Sabotage Iran's Relations with Neighbours

Story Code : 970465
Raisi: Enemies Aim to Sabotage Iran
Ebrahim Raisi said in a cabinet meeting on Sunday: "According to statistics, Iran's exports of non-oil products have increased by about 40% this year compared to last year."

Raisi added: "When the government has focused on expanding economic interactions with neighboring countries and has been successful in this direction, it is natural for the ill-wishers to seek to sabotage Iran's relations with its neighbors."

The Iranian president said: "We should be careful about enemies sabotaging Iran's relations and neighbors."
Related Stories
Raisi: Good Deal to be Reached if Sanctions Removed
Islam Times - Iranian President Sayyed Ibrahim Raisi stressed that “A good deal will be reached if the other side is determined to remove the sanctions, referring to the Vienna talks on ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of Capitol Riot Probe
24 December 2021
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Capital
24 December 2021
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
23 December 2021
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021