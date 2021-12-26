Raisi: Enemies Aim to Sabotage Iran's Relations with Neighbours
Story Code : 970465
Ebrahim Raisi said in a cabinet meeting on Sunday: "According to statistics, Iran's exports of non-oil products have increased by about 40% this year compared to last year."
Raisi added: "When the government has focused on expanding economic interactions with neighboring countries and has been successful in this direction, it is natural for the ill-wishers to seek to sabotage Iran's relations with its neighbors."
The Iranian president said: "We should be careful about enemies sabotaging Iran's relations and neighbors."