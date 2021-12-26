0
Sunday 26 December 2021 - 22:24

Syrian Army Blocks Way of Yet Another US Convoy in NE

Story Code : 970466

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the convoy was going to cross the Shuish farm in the Tal Tamar County in northwestern Al-Hasaka Province where the Syrian army forces stopped the convoy and forced it to retreat.

Prior to this, the Syrian army forces had blocked the way of a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles that were trying to cross the village of Munsef AL-Tahtain in Tal Tamar and forced it to leave the area.
