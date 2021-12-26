Syrian Army Blocks Way of Yet Another US Convoy in NE

Islam Times - Syrian army forces at a checkpoint northwest of al-Hasakah blocked the way of a US military convoy consisting of four armored vehicles and forced it to leave the area.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the convoy was going to cross the Shuish farm in the Tal Tamar County in northwestern Al-Hasaka Province where the Syrian army forces stopped the convoy and forced it to retreat.Prior to this, the Syrian army forces had blocked the way of a US convoy consisting of five military vehicles that were trying to cross the village of Munsef AL-Tahtain in Tal Tamar and forced it to leave the area.