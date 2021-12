Islam Times - Local media in Afghanistan have reported that an attacker has injured five people in a mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar. Afghan Tolo News has reported that an attacker stabbed five people in Imam Ali Mosque in the major city of Kandahar.



Tolo said that the attack took place in Security District 1 in the city.



Five injured people have been admitted to the hospital.



The Imam of the mosque is among the injured.