Yemeni Forces Fully Liberate Al-Jawf Province in Wide-Scale Operation

Islam Times - Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday the full liberation of Al-Jawf province in following a wide-scale operation in the area.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces managed to liberate Al-Yatma and surrounding areas in Al-Jawf during a large-scale operation in the area.The area of the liberated region during Op. Fajr Al-Sahra (Dawn of the Desert) is more than 1,200 square kilometers, Saree said, noting that Saudi-led forces and mercenaries were inflicted huge losses.Huge amount of weapons was seized in the operation, the spokesman said, stressing that the Yemeni forces “won’t hesitate to carry out more operations as part of their legitimate right to defend their land.”“Escalation to me be met with escalation,” Saree said.Talking to Al-Manar, Member of Ansarullah politburo Mohammad Al-Bakhiti said the balance of power has tipped in favor of the revolutionaries following the operation in Al-Jawf in the Arab impoverished country.Yemen has been since March 25, 2015 under aggression by the Saudi-led coalition in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is Riyadh’s ally. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured by Saudi-led airstrikes.The Arab country has been also under harsh blockade b the coalition which includes in addition to the Kingdom, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco and Sudan.