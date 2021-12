Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance factions have started on Sunday a large-scale joint annual exercise in the Gaza Strip.

The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Factions announced in a statement the opening of “Al-Rukn Al-Shadid” (Firm Pillar) military exercise.The exercise will last for several days, the chamber said, noting that the military wings of several Resistance groups were taking part in, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.Occasional echoes of explosions are expected to be heard in several areas across the besieged enclave, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.