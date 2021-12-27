0
Monday 27 December 2021 - 09:15

Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Open Door for Dialogue

Story Code : 970540
North Korea earlier announced the ruling Workers' Party would hold a plenary meeting of its central committee "in the last third of December" to "discuss and decide on work plans for the new year."

"The plenary has been usually held for one to four days with leader Kim Jong-un's attendance," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said during a regular press briefing.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Seoul government is keeping a close watch on the expected event for possible messages on inter-Korean relations or nuclear negotiations, she said.

"We hope North Korea will start the new year by opening the door for dialogue with the international community, and take a step forward for engagement and cooperation," Lee said.

The remarks came as the nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States remain stalled since the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi Summit.

Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to overtures for talks, demanding Washington first retract what it calls "double standards" and "hostile policy" against North Korea.
