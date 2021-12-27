People in Baghdad stage protests over Iraq Parl. election

Islam Times - A number of people in Iraq have taken to the streets in front of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq to voice their protests against the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

Media sources reported that a large number of people have gathered in front of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq to protest the results of the parliamentary elections.A large gathering of protesters has prompted the Iraqi army to deploy heavy military equipment on Al-Kindi Street, where the Federal Supreme Court is located.It is said that the number of security forces stationed around the Federal Supreme Court has increased due to the increasing number of protesters.The latest news indicates that the protests against the election results are expanding moment by moment.A member of the Iraqi Rights Movement said that the news about the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections is only speculation and not true.Demonstrators in the Green Zone of Baghdad chanted slogans calling on the Federal Supreme Court to reconsider the results of the parliamentary elections.Some sources suggest the entrances of the Green Zone have been closed due to the protests.Protesters held placards declaring that "stolen votes" should be returned to the Iraqi people.