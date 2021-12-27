0
Monday 27 December 2021 - 10:05

People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election

Story Code : 970549
Media sources reported that a large number of people have gathered in front of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq to protest the results of the parliamentary elections.

People in Baghdad stage protests over Iraq Parl. election

A large gathering of protesters has prompted the Iraqi army to deploy heavy military equipment on Al-Kindi Street, where the Federal Supreme Court is located.

It is said that the number of security forces stationed around the Federal Supreme Court has increased due to the increasing number of protesters.

The latest news indicates that the protests against the election results are expanding moment by moment.

A member of the Iraqi Rights Movement said that the news about the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections is only speculation and not true.

People in Baghdad stage protests over Iraq Parl. election

Demonstrators in the Green Zone of Baghdad chanted slogans calling on the Federal Supreme Court to reconsider the results of the parliamentary elections.

Some sources suggest the entrances of the Green Zone have been closed due to the protests.

Protesters held placards declaring that "stolen votes" should be returned to the Iraqi people.
Related Stories
Venezuela Slams EU Renewal of Sanctions Days Before Elections
Islam Times - Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia on Thursday condemned the decision by the Council of the European Union (EU) to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021