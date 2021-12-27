0
Monday 27 December 2021 - 10:12

US Claims It Has Withdrawn All Combat Forces from Iraq

Story Code : 970554
As the date for the withdrawal of all US troops from Iraq (Dec. 31) approaches, the US-led coalition has taken a stand in this regard, RT reported.

According to the report, the coalition has claimed that all US combat troops have completely left Iraq on December 9, adding that currently, none of the remaining forces in Iraq has a combat mission.

Claiming that the US has complied with all its obligations during the strategic talks with the Iraqi side, the coalition stressed that the only mission of the remaining forces in Iraq is advising.

In January 2009, members of the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel US troops from Baghdad following the assassination of resistance commanders near Baghdad airport.

During the strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, the Iraqi side announced that US troops have to leave their land by the end of this year.

Ignoring the Iraqi parliament's enactment, the US still wants to have a continued military presence in Iraq. 

Therefore, instead of withdrawing its troops from Iraq, Washington has changed their mission from combat to advising.
