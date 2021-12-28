0
Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 01:03

US Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundation of Human Rights Governance: Report

Story Code : 970667
US Politicization of Human Rights Erodes Foundation of Human Rights Governance: Report
Released by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the report said that the behaviors of the United States have seriously eroded the foundation that underlies the global human rights governance, gravely threatened the international development of human rights cause, and generated outrageously destructive consequences, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
Means the country employed include adopting selective and double standards and imposing unilateral coercion, said the report.
 
It looked at the historical process of US politicization of human rights as well as its deep-rooted reason and manifestations.
 
The historical trajectory of America's attitude toward human rights indicates that it has always viewed human rights as a tool for political struggle, both when it snubbed and rejected the subject in the early stage and when it wielded the baton of human rights around later, said the report.
 
"Its attitude hinges on to what extent human rights can serve its political strategy," the report said.
 
The disastrous consequences of US politicization of human rights have made people realize, ever more deeply, that the non-politicization of human rights is the foundation and precondition for smooth global governance of human rights and that preventing and curbing human rights politicization is an important guarantee for promoting the sound development of the international human rights cause, the report noted.
Related Stories
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates is reportedly constructing a military base, under the supervision of Zionist military experts, southwest ...
Comment


Featured Stories
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021