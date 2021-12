Islam Times - China's Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Canada to abandon its misperception about China and pursue a proactive policy toward China after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of "playing" Western countries against each other.

Zhao said China's diplomacy is open and upright and it never engages in instigation or coercion.

"We hope the Canadian side can meet China halfway and bring China-Canada relations back onto the right track of development," Zhao told reporters.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China is committed to peaceful development and is getting along with world nations, CGTN reported.