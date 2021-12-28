Syria Strongly Condemns Unprecedented Escalation by Israeli Occupation in Golan

Islam Times - Syria has strongly condemned the dangerous and unprecedented escalation by Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Syrian Golan that went far beyond in the settlement practices and the systematized and grave violations which rise to war crimes, the latest of which is the provocative step of the Israeli enemy’s Prime Minister who convened a meeting for members of his government in the occupied Golan.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement that Golan is an integral part of the Syrian territory, as approved by the international legitimacy and international law, adding that Syria will work to return it completely to the homeland and by all available means guaranteed by international law as an eternal and imprescriptible right and a constitutional duty of the Syrian state.“The Syrian government reaffirms its permanent and strong support for its Syrian citizens, the people of the occupied Syrian Golan who resist the Israeli occupation and who reject the annexation decision and the policy of seizing lands by force,” the statement added.The ministry added that the latest of those practices was the provocative act of the Israeli enemy’s Prime Minister who convened on December 26th, 2021 a meeting for members of his government in the occupied Syrian Golan, during which he announced a plan to spend USD 317 million to double the number of settlers in the occupied Syrian Golan by building two settlements, in a clear violation of the rules of international law, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and Security Council Resolution No. 497 of 1981 which considered Israel’s decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan as null and void which has no legal effect.The statement went on to say that the Syrian Arab Republic calls on Security Council to urgently assume its responsibilities within the framework of UN Charter, foremost of which is its responsibility to maintain international peace and security and to deter the Israeli occupation from continuing its violations, end its occupation of the Syrian Golan and withdraw from the entire Syrian Golan to the line of June 4th ,1967.