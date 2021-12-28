EU: Vienna Talks on Right Path to Reach a Final Agreement

Islam Times - The Deputy Secretary-General for European External Action Service said on Monday night after the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna that the talks are on the right track to reach a final agreement.

"There are positive signs of success in the eighth round of talks," Enrique Mora told reporters, adding that all sides were committed to achieving the desired result.Also, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, at the end of the Joint Commission meeting, wrote on Twitter: "The participants had a professional and result-oriented discussion,"At the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna on Monday evening, Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the progress made in the previous round of talks, said: "The Iranian delegation is fully prepared to advance the talks."The eighth round of talks for lifting anti-Iran sanctions kicked off on Monday evening local time when Iranian top nuclear negotiator and the European Union’s representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).In the meeting, which has been held at Palais Coburg in Vienna, delegations from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) took part and discussed ways of continuation of talks.