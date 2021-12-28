0
Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 09:55

EU: Vienna Talks on Right Path to Reach a Final Agreement

Story Code : 970753
EU: Vienna Talks on Right Path to Reach a Final Agreement
"There are positive signs of success in the eighth round of talks," Enrique Mora told reporters, adding that all sides were committed to achieving the desired result.

Also, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, at the end of the Joint Commission meeting, wrote on Twitter: "The participants had a professional and result-oriented discussion,"

At the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna on Monday evening, Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the progress made in the previous round of talks, said: "The Iranian delegation is fully prepared to advance the talks."

The eighth round of talks for lifting anti-Iran sanctions kicked off on Monday evening local time when Iranian top nuclear negotiator and the European Union’s representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the meeting, which has been held at Palais Coburg in Vienna, delegations from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) took part and discussed ways of continuation of talks.
Related Stories
EU Negotiator Says Brexit Still A ‘Lose, Lose’ Situation A Year on from Deal
Islam Times - Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021