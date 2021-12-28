Rocket Attack Targets Turkish Military Base in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - News sources reported on Monday night that a rocket attack had hit a Turkish military base in the northern Iraqi province of Ninawa.

At least four rockets were fired at the Zelikan base in Ba'ashiqa, east of Mosul, the capital of Ninawa province, where the occupying Turkish forces are based, the Iraqi Sabrin News channel reported.No casualties have been reported from the rocket attack.The base has been the target of several missile and rocket attacks in the past.Ba'ashiqa is one of the districts in northern Iraq where Turkish occupying forces have been present in recent years.In recent years, Turkey has repeatedly invaded Iraq under the pretext of suppressing elements of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).These aggressions have met with a strong reaction from the Iraqi government and other countries in the world.