Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 21:34

Fearing Hezbollah Rockets, ‘Israeli’ War Ministry Reinforces Northern Settlements

The effort — dubbed “Shield of the North” — officially began last month, when the so-called Engineering and Construction Division of the occupation regime’s ministry, along with the Zionist military, started installing new bomb shelters in settler units in the settlements of Kfar Yuval, northeast of Kiryat Shmona.
 
The ministry said it was expanding the program to three more settlements on the 'Israeli'-occupied Palestinian territories: Metula, Shlomi and Shtula, all of which lie directly along the border with Lebanon.
 
“In the coming days, [the Engineering and Construction Division] will begin setting up dozens of bomb shelters in private homes in the three additional communities,” the ministry said.
 
Ultimately, the ministry intends to carry out its “Shield of the North” reinforcement plan to the 21 settlements closest to the northern border of the occupied Palestinian territories.  
 
In the coming weeks, the ministry said it plans to expand the program to four more settlements that are Avivim, Margaliot, Misgav Am and Manara.
 
This reinforcement plan came after years of promises to improve the settler units in northern settlements, which were regularly found to be lacking, despite the high probability that these areas were most likely to be hit by barrages from the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.
