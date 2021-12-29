0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 04:42

Turkey to Work on Domestic Air Defense System to Replace S-400, Patriot, Reports Say

Story Code : 970890
According to the newspaper Sabah, in 2022 Turkey will continue working on the domestic surface-to-air missile (SAM) projects HISAR and SIPER. HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ have been successfully tested, destroying high-speed targets. Thus, Turkey will be one step closer to the SIPER air defense system, which will emerge as an alternative to the S-400 and Patriot, Sputnik reported.

The system, which is planned to become operational in 2023, is reported to eliminate all threats that appear in the air in the most reliable way.

Turkey is developing two types of SAM HISAR systems, including HISAR-A, a short-range air defense system capable of intercepting targets at up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), and HISAR-O, a medium-range system with an outreach of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles). HISAR systems are effective against fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-land missiles.

The HISAR systems are being developed with the support of the Turkish defense industry and the participation of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and other companies. The HISAR-O complex is intended to be used for the protection of military and other strategically important facilities.
