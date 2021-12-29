0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 04:43

Japan, China Agree to Begin Operating Defense Hotline Next Year

Story Code : 970891
Japan, China Agree to Begin Operating Defense Hotline Next Year
Kishi also said at a press conference after holding a videoconference with Wei that peace and stability on the Taiwan Strait are vital for Japan's security, and Tokyo will closely monitor developments there, Kyodo News agency reported.

"We confirmed that the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities is important," Kishi said, adding he expressed "extreme grave concern" over Chinese coast guard ships' activities in waters surrounding the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu.

The Chinese Defense Ministry quoted Wei as telling Kishi that China will "firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests" over issues surrounding the Senkaku Islands.

China and Japan should "jointly manage and control risks" while focusing on the overall situation of bilateral relations and striving to maintain stability in the East China Sea, Wei was quoted as saying by the ministry.

During their first talks since December last year, which lasted for about two hours, Kishi said the hotline will enhance the efficiency of a communication mechanism that the two countries launched in 2018 to avoid accidental clashes at sea and in the air.

"Since there are (unresolved) issues with China, we need to try and keep having candid communication so we can promote exchanges and foster mutual understanding and confidence," Kishi said.

Kishi said he "strongly demanded" Beijing's explanation on the contents of its new coast guard law, implemented on Feb. 1, which explicitly allows the Chinese coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that it deems as illegally entering its waters.

Kishi originally requested talks with Wei in February following the enactment of the controversial law.
Related Stories
Japan Angry at US Troops in Okinawa
Islam Times - Japan urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of COVID infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021