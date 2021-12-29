0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 08:24

Saudi Warplanes Extensively Attack Yemen’s Al-Jawf, Marib

Story Code : 970927
Saudi Warplanes Extensively Attack Yemen’s Al-Jawf, Marib
The Saudi warplanes intensified their airstrikes in various parts of Marib province over the past 24 hours, Yemen’s al-Masirah network reported.

The attacks were aimed at preventing the Yemeni army and popular committees from continuing to advance in Marib province.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media outlets reported that residential areas in al-Jawf province were also bombarded by Saudi warplanes.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni forces achieved the strategic and strategic achievements in al-Jawf a few days ago.

Relatively, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Council of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, recently said in a speech about the battle of Marib that Yemeni Resistance forces are close to achieving the final victory in Marib.

Yemeni people want to take full control of Marib as soon as possible, he said, adding that Yemeni armed forces are under pressure from the people to liberate the province.

The defeat of the Saudi-led coalition in Marib is tantamount to their defeats in other fronts, he added.
Related Stories
Saudis Mistakenly Bomb Own Positions in Yemen’s Marib
Islam Times - The Saudi coalition warplanes mistakenly bombed their own positions in the occupied parts of the Yemeni province of Marib, leaving several Saudi-backed forces dead or injured....
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021