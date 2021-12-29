0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 08:26

US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks

Story Code : 970928
The eighth round of talks for lifting anti-Iran sanctions kicked off on Monday evening when Iranian top nuclear negotiator and the European Union’s representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora co-chaired the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Former US President Donald Trump in 2018 withdrew from the nuclear accord and imposed a slew of punishing sanctions, including a unilateral US ban on Iran selling its key export of oil.

In the meeting held at Palais Coburg in Vienna, delegations from Iran, the European Union, and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China, plus Germany) took part and discussed ways of continuation of talks. 

Negotiations resumed pushing to make headway on reviving a landmark 2015 agreement.

“There may have been some modest progress,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

“But it is in some ways too soon to say how substantive that progress may have been. At a minimum, any progress, we believe, is falling short of Iran’s accelerating nuclear steps and is far too slow,” he added.
