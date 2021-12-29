0
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani

EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
"While the US and Allies were responsible for the rise of ISIL and the arming of Jihadists Groups, nobody did more to defeat ISIL in Iraq than General Soleimani," Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament said in a post on his Twitter account.

Wallace made the remarks in reply to the tweet of the Iranian embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium which said, "We invite you to watch a short video we put together at the Embassy in commemoration of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the hero strove to bring about peace in the region & was a sturdy bulwark against the spread of extremism and terrorism."

He also condemned the international community for not taking any action on the assassination of the Iranian top general, saying, "Where was the condemnation from the International Community when he was murdered by the US...?"

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by the terrorist US forces near Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump. 
