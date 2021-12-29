Hamas Lambastes Abbas-Gantz Meeting

Islam Times - Hazem Qassem, the spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), on Wednesday morning condemned the meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz.

Qassem described the meeting between the President of the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli Minister of War on his Twitter page as stabbing the intifada in the back.The Hamas spokesman said the move would deepen the Palestinian political division, adding: "[It] complicates the situation in Palestine, encourages some in the region who want to normalize relations with the occupiers, and it weakens the Palestinian position."The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, met with the Israeli Minister of War at a time when the West Bank is the scene of Palestinian protests against the ongoing attacks on Israeli settlers.Head of the General Authority of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority Hussein al-Sheikh told Ma'a on Wednesday morning that Mahmoud Abbas had met with Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening.It is said that Mahmoud Abbas has visited the residence of a Israeli official for the first time in 10 years.Abbas's meeting with Gantz lasted about two and a half hours, and the two sides discussed various security and civil issues.This is the second time the two have met since the formation of Tel Aviv's new cabinet.