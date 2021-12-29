0
Wednesday 29 December 2021 - 11:19

Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials

Story Code : 970949
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
The event was held in a ceremony at the al-Sakhir Palace in the western part of the Gulf country.

Before taking up the diplomatic posting in the capital Manama, Na'eh served as the Zionist regime’s ambassador to the UAE, another Arab country that agreed also to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers of the lands of Palestine.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed the deal of normalization with the Zionist entity during an official ceremony hosted by former US president Donald Trump at the White House last September. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later in the year and inked similar US-brokered normalization deals with the regime.

Palestinians condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back” of their cause against the decades-long ‘Israeli’ occupation.
