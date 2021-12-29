Gabriel Boric's Election Win in Chile 'Bad News for Israel': Report

Islam Times - The historic win of Gabriel Boric, a supporter of Palestine and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, in Chile's presidential election has sparked concerns in Tel Aviv.

An article published in London-based Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm noted that the 35-year-old leftist’s election win was “a bad news for Israel”.Boric, who is slated to assume office on March 22, defeated his far-right rival Antonio Kast earlier this month to become the South American country’s youngest leader ever.The article in Rai al-Youm stressed that Boric’s election win “represented a model for generalizing ‘the global hatred against Israel’”.It said a number of Israeli analysts and observers had “warned of the danger of Boric’s election and its repercussions” on the Israeli regime not only because of his support for Palestine but also due to his condemnation of the Tel Aviv regime for perpetuating genocide against Palestinians.Citing Israeli journalist Amnon Lord’s article published in Hebrew-language daily Israel Hayom, it said the victory of Boric is considered “a bad news for Israeli because the left in South America …considers them [the Jewish] servants of the Israeli imperialism, and, with the passage of years, the countries of South America have become opponents of Israel, and in which slogans that say that Israel is pursuing a policy of racial segregation against Palestinians are promoted.”The article further said that Tel Aviv is “disturbed” by latest political developments in Chile and is “attempting to exaggerate anti-Jewish conditions there” in order to pursue “early blackmail policy against the winning president”.The article noted that the decision-making circles in Tel Aviv see the victory of Boric as “a golden opportunity” for the BDS, which works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.It stated that Boric’s victory could be “generalized in other countries” and the wave could expand beyond Latin America to North America, home to Israel’s main supporters, the US and Canada.