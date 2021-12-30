Gharibabadi: Perpetrators of Gen. Soleimani's Assassination to Be Brought to Trial

Islam Times - The Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary said that the trial of the perpetrators of the assassination of LT. General Qasem Soleimani will be held within the next two months.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary, stated on Wednesday on the eve of the second anniversary of Lt. Gen Soleimani's assassination: "A criminal case has been filed in Iraq as the country where the crime took place, and another criminal case has been filed in Tehran General and Revolutionary Courts and the two countries have set up a joint probe committee to investigate the crime.The Deputy for International Affairs of the Iran's Judiciary also announced the holding of two joint legal meetings between Iran and Iraq in Baghdad and Tehran and said: "After the third meeting to be held in Baghdad, the indictment will be sent to the Tehran judiciary."According to Gharibabadi, in pursuit of this process, 300-page criminal documents including the information of the accused and suspects in the case, which numbered about seventy, were recently provided to the Iraqi side, and the Iraqi side provided information about the accused in the case to Iran.Gharibabadi said that three countries in the region and three countries outside the region are involved in the assassination of martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, adding: "The flag bearer of this terrorist act is the US regime, which has caused a large number of accused in case to be Americans."The secretary of the High Council for Human rights of the Iranian judiciary criticized the silence of the international community regarding the US terrorist act, saying that as long as double standards prevail in the world, administration of justice will not be easy.On January 3, 2020, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Lt. Gen Qasem Soleimani, was traveling to Iraq at the official invitation of the Iraqi authorities was martyred together with the head of the Iraqi People's Popular Mobilization Forces (Al-Hashd al-Shabi) and eight of his companions.