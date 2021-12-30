US, Israeli Fighter Jets Join in Bombing of Yemen

Islam Times - A member of the political bureau of the Yemeni National Salvation Government said that the US and Israeli regime fighter jets are deployed in the bombing of Yemen.

The American and Israeli fighter jets are involved in bombing Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces," Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, said on Wednesday.Al-Qahoum also announced new surprises for the enemy in the coming days, emphasizing that responding to attacks by the invading Saudi coalition is a legal right.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, including UAE, launched a war on Yemen in March 2015 to bring the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Ansarullah movement.