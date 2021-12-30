US, Israeli Fighter Jets Join in Bombing of Yemen

The American and Israeli fighter jets are involved in bombing Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces," Ali Al-Qahoum, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni National Salvation Government, said on Wednesday.
Al-Qahoum also announced new surprises for the enemy in the coming days, emphasizing that responding to attacks by the invading Saudi coalition is a legal right.
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, including UAE, launched a war on Yemen in March 2015 to bring the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Ansarullah movement.