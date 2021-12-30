0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 04:20

Turkey Attacks Northeast of Aleppo with Mortar, Artillery

Story Code : 971052
Using artillery and mortars, Turkish forces and their affiliated militia groups attacked northeastern areas of the Syrian city of Allepo, causing some casualties, SANA reported.
 
The Turkish troops with artillery shelled the villages of al-Sayyad and Jamusiyah in the northern outskirt of Manbij city. 
 
Residents of villages and towns north of Aleppo have protested against the presence of Turkish forces in Syria territories.
 
Syrian government considers Turkey's presence on its soil as an occupation and has called on the international community to assist it with Turkey's exit.
